PPP to offer free legal service to ex-sugar workers over severance pay – Jagdeo

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) will offer free legal services to any of the former 4,763 former GuySuCo workers wishing to challenge the government over the planned two-stage payment of severance to them, according to its General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo.

“The PPP will pay the legal bills for all of the sugar workers that want to challenge it in the court… It is illegal and this government treats the whole issue of their severance monies they earned as something dependent on their goodwill,” Jagdeo, also Opposition Leader, told a press conference yesterday at his Church Street office.

“Our attorneys will offer pro bono services, the party lawyers won’t charge but we might still have to bring in others,” he stated…..