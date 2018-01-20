Team Benschop disowns member for overstaying term as city councillor, voting for parking meters

City councillor Jameel Rasul says he will shortly be resigning his seat after being berated by his group, Team Benschop for going beyond the agreed six-month stint and voting in favour of the controversial parking meters deal.
On May 8th 2017, Rasul took the oath of office for Team Benschop, which had decided on six-month rotations for its members. According to his party, Rasul’s term ended in November, 2017, and he has since been asked to resign to make way for the next representative to take up the seat.
The party is of the view that Rasul’s continued occupancy of the seat is illegal and does not have its support…..
House approves $1.93 billion for sugar severance
-number of redundant workers at 4,763 The National Assembly yesterday approved nearly $2 billion to facilitate full severance by the end of January for a little more than 1,600 of the 4,763 sugar workers that have been made redundant.
Gov’t meets unions on sugar industry’s future
Following criticism over government’s handling of the restructuring of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), President David Granger and members of his Cabinet yesterday met with the leadership of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) and the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) to discuss the future of the sugar industry.
Baramita mother, 18, succumbs after beating by partner
An 18-year-old woman succumbed on Thursday evening, one day after she was allegedly beaten by her common-law husband during an argument at Baramita, in Region One (Barima-Waini).
Absent convict gets life sentence for child rape
In his absence, Ganesh Chaitram, who was charged with raping a 10-year-old girl in 2016, was yesterday sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of the crime.
National Cadet Corps relaunched
The National Cadet Corps Programme (NCCP), established with the aim of building character and developing life skills among the nation’s youth, was officially relaunched yesterday.