Team Benschop disowns member for overstaying term as city councillor, voting for parking meters

City councillor Jameel Rasul says he will shortly be resigning his seat after being berated by his group, Team Benschop for going beyond the agreed six-month stint and voting in favour of the controversial parking meters deal.

On May 8th 2017, Rasul took the oath of office for Team Benschop, which had decided on six-month rotations for its members. According to his party, Rasul’s term ended in November, 2017, and he has since been asked to resign to make way for the next representative to take up the seat.

The party is of the view that Rasul’s continued occupancy of the seat is illegal and does not have its support…..