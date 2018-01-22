T&T-based company to offer range of health services

The importance of foot health, especially for persons with diabetes, was emphasized by Podologist Yvonne Braithwaite yesterday, when she launched the local leg of Rovon Health Care Inc, which includes a foot spa.

The local branch of Rovon Healthcare Inc was launched yesterday afternoon during a ceremony, which was attended by Minister of Public Telecommunications Cathy Hughes.

Rovon is a Trinidad-based company, started by Braithwaite, who hails from Guyana…..