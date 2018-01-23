City ended 2017 with $57M deficit

The cashed-strapped Georgetown municipality closed 2017 with a deficit of $57 million and completed less than 2% of its 2017 capital works programme.

Data presented in the December, 2017 Treasurer’s Report shows that over the course of 2017, the city earned $2.036 billion in revenue and spent $2.093.

According to the report, the largest source of income remains rates and taxes, which contributed $1.134 billion in revenue, with the largest increase in income coming from the relatively new container fee.

The container fee, which earned ….