Hundreds more sugar workers to be laid off

Several hundred more sugar workers are expected to be laid off from the Skeldon, Rose Hall, and East Demerara estates by next month and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday urged that the decision be reviewed.

The impending redundancies were announced by GAWU, which said that it was informed by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), which sent home 4,763 workers at the end of last year.

“These workers were mainly retained as the sugar company was seeking to provide certain services to the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). Dismayingly, that arrangement has fallen through and the workers are the hapless victims,” the union said in a statement that was issued yesterday.

It added that the further ….