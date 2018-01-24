Kaneville miner dies in Potaro pit collapse

A young miner is now dead after the mining pit in which he was working collapsed.

Dead is Andel Payne, called ‘Fat man,’ 23, a jet man whose address was given as Kaneville Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

Reports received indicate that the accident occurred on Monday morning at 35 Miles Backdam, Potaro River while Payne was in the process of working with others in the mining pit. It was noted that during this period, a piece of mud wall collapsed behind him and struck him.

By this time, the water began to rise rapidly resulting in Payne being covered beneath the surface and subsequently drowning.

The scene was visited by a party of policemen before Payne was eventually dug out and rushed to the Mahdia district hospital where he was pronounced dead. His body remains at the Mahdia district hospital mortuary awaiting transportation to Georgetown.

In the meantime, investigations are ongoing.