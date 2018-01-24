Two die in Cornelia Ida crash

An intoxicated driver who was allegedly speeding along the Cornelia Ida Public Road WCD shortly before midnight yesterday, is presently at the Woodlands Hospital in a stable condition, whilst two of three occupants of the vehicle which collided with a fence and lamp pole, died; the other was treated and sent away, the police say.
Investigations revealed that about 11.30 pm, motor car PSS 413 driven by a 25-year-old resident of Pakistan Street, La Jalousie, WCD with occupants; Romeo Henry, 26 of lot 20 2nd Street, Windsor Forest, WCD; Doesh Sukhu, 24 of lot 12 Gap Road, La Jalousie WCD and Rajendra Nandalall, 29 of lot 58 3rd Street, Windsor Forest, WCD, was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the Cornelia Ida Public Road, WCD allegedly at a fast rate. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle which hit a fence and then a lamp-post before it came to a halt in a yard on the northern side of the road, the police said.
The driver and the occupants were rushed to West Demerara Regional Hospital where Henry and Sukhu were pronounced dead on arrival. The driver whose breath alcohol was found above the legal limit, was kept for observation but later taken to the Woodlands Hospital and admitted under guard.
Investigations are continuing.
NBS defends actions
The New Building Society (NBS) today strongly defended the action taken by its staff yesterday in securing the building when an attempt was made to levy on its assets in relation to a $59m court award to its former CEO Maurice Arjoon.
Rape suspect recaptured at Beterverwagting
Collaborative work between detectives of ‘C’ Division (East Coast Demerara) and ‘D’ Division (West Demerara/ East Bank Essequibo) has resulted in the recapture of a Westminster, W.B.D, rape suspect who escaped custody at the La Grange Police Station on January 2nd, the police said today.
Financial constraints forcing closure of T&T Kalypso Revue
(Trinidad Guardian) Fifty five years after it was formed by legendary calypsonian Lord Kitchener, the Kalypso Revue tent is set to close due to financial constraints.
[Video] NBS makes $59M payout to Arjoon after levy attempt
Finally honouring a court decision, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday afternoon wrote a $59,033,000 cheque to former manager Maurice Arjoon for pension owed, after his lawyers attempted to levy on the assets of the bank, which then locked the doors of its Avenue of the Republic headquarters with customers and others inside.
Diamond man charged with Kaneville robbery-murder
A Diamond resident was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the death of Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was fatally shot during a robbery at his home last month.