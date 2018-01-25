Barber, farmer die in Cornelia Ida crash

Two men died following a car accident on the Cornelia Ida Public Road, West Coast Demerara on Tuesday night.
Dead are 26-year-old Doesh Sukhu called ‘Nick’ of Lot 15 Gap Road, La Jalousie and 26-year-old Romeo Henry of Lot 20 Second Street, Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara. Another man, Rajendra Nandlall, 29, of Lot 58 Third Street, La Jalousie was treated for minor injuries and sent home.
The driver of the car, a 25-year-old resident of Pakistan Street, La Jalousie remains a patient under guard at the Woodlands Hospital.
NBS defends securing of head office
Even as it may now face more court action, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday strongly defended the action taken by its staff on Tuesday in securing the building when an attempt was made to levy on its assets in relation to a $59m court award to its former CEO Maurice Arjoon.
GECOM Chairman says preparations on track for local gov’t polls
As the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) prepares to roll out it plans for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), its chairman, Justice (retired) James Patterson is adamant that there is no chance of the official voters’ list being padded.
Life sentence for man who raped 10-year-old girl
Rohan Daniels was late yesterday afternoon sentenced to two concurrent life sentences behind bars, after a jury convicted him of sexually penetrating a young girl.
Nine Brazilians in custody following robbery of Lethem store
-getaway car crashed Nine Brazilians including two females are currently in custody as the police continue to probe Tuesday afternoon’s armed robbery on a phone store in Lethem during which a quantity of phones and jewellery was stolen.
Family of Crane mason wants proper probe of fatal accident
The family of Kapilldeo Mohit want the police to properly investigate the circumstances that led to an accident on Sunday which resulted in his death.