Barber, farmer die in Cornelia Ida crash

Two men died following a car accident on the Cornelia Ida Public Road, West Coast Demerara on Tuesday night.

Dead are 26-year-old Doesh Sukhu called ‘Nick’ of Lot 15 Gap Road, La Jalousie and 26-year-old Romeo Henry of Lot 20 Second Street, Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara. Another man, Rajendra Nandlall, 29, of Lot 58 Third Street, La Jalousie was treated for minor injuries and sent home.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old resident of Pakistan Street, La Jalousie remains a patient under guard at the Woodlands Hospital.

Investigations reveal that the men were ….