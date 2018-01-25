NBS defends securing of head office

Even as it may now face more court action, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday strongly defended the action taken by its staff on Tuesday in securing the building when an attempt was made to levy on its assets in relation to a $59m court award to its former CEO Maurice Arjoon.

In a statement, the NBS also vowed to “safeguard” the sum in question, noting that an appeal had been lodged with the court over the matter.

After having to be forced by levy proceedings, into paying its former manager the more than $59M owed in pension on Tuesday, the NBS is now likely to face a number of lawsuits for false imprisonment for locking persons in its bank on Tuesday, in an attempt to thwart the persons who had arrived to execute the levy.

Contempt charges are also ….