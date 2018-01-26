Witness maintains former soldier was present on night ex’s mother was murdered

Despite inconsistencies in her testimony, the prosecution’s star witness, Samantha Sabbat, yesterday maintained that accused Abiola Jacobs was present at Donna Taylor’s house on the night the woman was murdered.
Leading her defence moments after Sabbbat’s testimony, however, Jacobs denied ever being at Taylor’s house when she was killed and stressed that she had nothing to do with the crime.
Sabbat testified via Skype from London, UK at Jacobs’ trial before Justice James Bovell-Drakes and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown.
Jacobs, called “Abby,” is alleged to have ….
New Top Cop selected in T&T
(Trinidad Guardian) After several years of ups and downs with some controversy in attempting to appoint a permanent Police Commissioner, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has selected acting deputy Police Commissioner (Operations), Deodath Dulalchan to be T&T’s new top cop.
Tax evasion remains high -Statia
Despite the “hue and cry” about the application of Value-Added Tax (VAT) to private education last year, “all but six” private schools are now before the court for failing to file returns and for the non-payment of taxes they would have actually collected on behalf of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia said yesterday.
GDF for major revamping – President
In the coming days, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will undergo significant restructuring to ensure greater efficiency and in keeping with its responsibility to protect the country’s patrimony, President David Granger announced yesterday.
No plans to revisit Exxon deal
Government has no current plans to revisit the production sharing agreement signed with ExxonMobil in 2016 as it remains adamant that it got the best deal in the circumstances, Min-ister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman says.
NBS’ $59M pension cheque to Arjoon clears
With the honouring of the $59,033,281 cheque he received from the New Building Society (NBS), Maurice Arjoon yesterday finally received his pension in full.