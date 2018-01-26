Witness maintains former soldier was present on night ex’s mother was murdered

Despite inconsistencies in her testimony, the prosecution’s star witness, Samantha Sabbat, yesterday maintained that accused Abiola Jacobs was present at Donna Taylor’s house on the night the woman was murdered.

Leading her defence moments after Sabbbat’s testimony, however, Jacobs denied ever being at Taylor’s house when she was killed and stressed that she had nothing to do with the crime.

Sabbat testified via Skype from London, UK at Jacobs’ trial before Justice James Bovell-Drakes and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

Jacobs, called “Abby,” is alleged to have ….