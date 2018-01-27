City councillor Junior Garrett dead at 64

The Mayor and Council-lors of Georgetown are now mourning that passing of one of their own, Councillor Junior Garrett, who died yesterday.
He was 64.
Garrett, who was known for his impassioned style of debate, died just before 2 pm at the Woodlands Hospital, where he was taken after he collapsed.
Several councillors have stated that one hour ….
PM in stormy meetings with ex-sugar workers in Berbice
Protesters greeted Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and other government officials at stormy meetings yesterday at Canje and Skeldon where former sugar workers were told that they will begin receiving severance from Tuesday but there was little information on alternative employment.
Bel Air Park residents ask minister to halt M&CC works on playground
Residents of Bel Air Park have appealed to Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan for his intervention to stop City Council from continuing land clearing works on their playground on Eping Avenue, which they say are a violation of a recent court ruling.
Mentally-ill Herstelling man shot after chopping police
A police constable, responding to a report of a violent assault, was chopped early yesterday morning by a mentally-ill man, who he then shot.
Brazilians charged over Lethem robbery
A total of eight Brazilian nationals, including a 14-year-old girl, who were arrested after an armed robbery at Lethem on Tuesday, were yesterday all remanded after being read multiple charges.
Former Enmore sugar workers to get severance from Monday
A high-level ministerial team yesterday told dozens of former Enmore sugar workers that they will begin receiving severance pay from Monday and discussions are also underway to find a buyer for the East Demerara Estate (EDE) that could keep it going.