Mentally-ill Herstelling man shot after chopping police

A police constable, responding to a report of a violent assault, was chopped early yesterday morning by a mentally-ill man, who he then shot.
As a result, both Constable Dwayne Mingo, who is stationed at the Providence Police Station, and his assailant, Christopher George, 33, are now admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).
Mingo, who sustained two chop wounds, once to his left hand and one to his left knee, and George, who was shot to his right arm and right collar bone, were both stable up to last evening.
No bid for Gayle in day one of IPL auction
(ESPN) Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga, arguably the highest-profile overseas batsman and bowler in seasons past, went unsold on day one of the IPL 2018 auction in Bengaluru.
PM in stormy meetings with ex-sugar workers in Berbice
Protesters greeted Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and other government officials at stormy meetings yesterday at Canje and Skeldon where former sugar workers were told that they will begin receiving severance from Tuesday but there was little information on alternative employment.
Bel Air Park residents ask minister to halt M&CC works on playground
Residents of Bel Air Park have appealed to Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan for his intervention to stop City Council from continuing land clearing works on their playground on Eping Avenue, which they say are a violation of a recent court ruling.
Brazilians charged over Lethem robbery
A total of eight Brazilian nationals, including a 14-year-old girl, who were arrested after an armed robbery at Lethem on Tuesday, were yesterday all remanded after being read multiple charges.
Former Enmore sugar workers to get severance from Monday
A high-level ministerial team yesterday told dozens of former Enmore sugar workers that they will begin receiving severance pay from Monday and discussions are also underway to find a buyer for the East Demerara Estate (EDE) that could keep it going.