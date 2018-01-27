Mentally-ill Herstelling man shot after chopping police

A police constable, responding to a report of a violent assault, was chopped early yesterday morning by a mentally-ill man, who he then shot.

As a result, both Constable Dwayne Mingo, who is stationed at the Providence Police Station, and his assailant, Christopher George, 33, are now admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

Mingo, who sustained two chop wounds, once to his left hand and one to his left knee, and George, who was shot to his right arm and right collar bone, were both stable up to last evening.

The encounter occurred….