City Mayor upbraids Minister Bulkan

Georgetown’s Mayor Patricia Chase-Green yesterday accused Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan of meddling in City Hall’s business and urged that he try to engage with her and the council more frequently before pronouncing on M&CC matters.
“The minister cannot sit in Kingston and try to direct what happens,” a visibly upset Chase-Green said yesterday.
“He is taking over from where the old administration left off. Everything the Minister hears he gets involved in, he has never written to me on any of these matters, he has never spoken to me on these matters. In this matter he would have sent a letter,” she added. Both Bulkan and Chase-Green hold senior positions in the governing coalition constituent, the PNCR…..
T&T prison officers stay off the job
(Trinidad Guardian) Prison officers fearing for their lives have started staying away from duty in the wake of the murder of their colleague Davendra Boodooram, who was killed after leaving work at the Port-of-Spain State Prison on Friday.
Crime wave CoI to go ahead
Government has decided that there will be a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the deaths of hundreds of persons during the unprecedented six-year crime wave here from 2002 and the members of the commission will be named this week, Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday said.
Alexander Village residents plead for help over chronic flooding
An event yesterday to officially open foot path bridges in Alexander Village saw a public outcry from residents in the area for government and City Hall to address an over 25-year-old flooding issue there.
Cummings Lodge man found dead on road in pool of blood
“Come back home early, okay” is the last thing Hemchand ‘Rakesh’ Dalchand, the 20-year-old man who was found dead on Oleander Gardens Public Road, heard from his mother before he left his home on Saturday evening.
Two shot after bothersome man opens fire on Mahaica domino players
Prior to opening fire on a group of people playing dominoes in Mahaica last night and injuring two, the shooter attempted to drive over one of the victims with his bus, an eyewitness said while recalling hiding as a hail of bullets rained.