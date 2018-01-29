City Mayor upbraids Minister Bulkan

Georgetown’s Mayor Patricia Chase-Green yesterday accused Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan of meddling in City Hall’s business and urged that he try to engage with her and the council more frequently before pronouncing on M&CC matters.

“The minister cannot sit in Kingston and try to direct what happens,” a visibly upset Chase-Green said yesterday.

“He is taking over from where the old administration left off. Everything the Minister hears he gets involved in, he has never written to me on any of these matters, he has never spoken to me on these matters. In this matter he would have sent a letter,” she added. Both Bulkan and Chase-Green hold senior positions in the governing coalition constituent, the PNCR…..