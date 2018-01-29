Crime wave CoI to go ahead

Government has decided that there will be a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the deaths of hundreds of persons during the unprecedented six-year crime wave here from 2002 and the members of the commission will be named this week, Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday said.

“Before the end of the week,” Harmon said when asked following the commissioning of four bridges at Alexander Village, Georgetown.

While he did not give a definitive make-up of the commission, Harmon informed that it would comprise as many as three persons and a judge would definitely be among the members…..