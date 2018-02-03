AG appeals CJ’s ruling on president’s ‘unlawful’ cancellation of West Berbice leases

The Attorney General (AG) has appealed acting Chief Justice Roxane George’s ruling, that President David Granger acted unlawfully by revoking leases for lands belonging to a group of Seafield, West Coast Berbice farmers.
Among other things, AG Basil Williams SC is contending that the judge erred and misdirected herself in law by restraining the Mahaica, Mahaicony, Abary Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA), or any state agent from entering the land.
Last October, Justice George ruled that the revocation infringed the fundamental rights of the farmers—Philip Alexander Johnson, Rupert Blackman, Rawle Miller and Doreen Monah—to property, guaranteed in Article 142(1) of the Constitution. ….
