City cop charged with raping juvenile at Regent St outpost

Lance Corporal Clifton Pellew, a member of the City Constabulary, was today charged with the rape of a juvenile who was in his custody at the constabulary’s Regent Street outpost in August last year.

Pellew was charged before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at an in-camera hearing in Georgetown.

The charge against him alleges that he raped a child under the age of 16.

Bail was objected to by the prosecutor, who also reported to the court that the police are presently unaware of the location of the complainant. A probation officer is expected to report on the matter.

Pellew was subsequently denied bail by the Chief Magistrate and the matter was then adjourned until February 14th.

Both Pellew and another constabulary officer who reported the alleged assault were sent on administrative leave after initially being served with termination letters.

Despite a report being made internally about the alleged assault, City Hall did not formally contact the police until October after media reports about the case. As a result, city officials have been criticised for failing to contact the police or the Childcare and Protection Agency as is required under the law.