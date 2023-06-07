Rape case against ex city cop discontinued

Ex city policeman Clifton Pellew, who had been accused of raping a juvenile, has had the charge against him discontinued after the now-adult complainant indicated to the court that he doesn’t want the case to proceed.

When the matter was called yesterday morning before Justice Navindra Singh, the virtual complainant who is now an adult, said that he has since moved on with his life and does not want the matter to go forward.

In the circumstances, it was discontinued after Justice Singh directed the jury to formally return a verdict of not guilty.