Man charged with murder of Guyanese in Port of Spain

(Trinidad Express) A 27 year old man of Nelson Street, Port of Spain, has been charged with the murder of Luke Adams, at Duke Street, Port of Spain around midday on January 18.
Josimar Chase is also charged with shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, against a friend of the victim and possession of firearm and possession of ammuni-tion.
Adams, 19, a Guyanese national, who lived at Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain, and his 19-year-old male friend, of East Dry River, Port of Spain, were passengers in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer motor vehicle travelling along Duke Street, when they were shot.
The driver of the vehicle, in an attempt to escape, drove west along Duke Street, before the vehicle collided with the pavement, on Charlotte Street. Adams was taken to hospital where he later died.
Social media talk stuns T&T President-elect
(Trinidad Guardian) “No, I am not a lesbian.” That was the firm response of president-elect Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday as she sought to put to rest questions, raised on social media, about her sexual orientation in light of the fact that she has never been married or had any children.
Guyana readying for World Court move
Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says the government is diligently working to prepare its case on the Venezuela border controversy for the World Court secure in the knowledge that Guyana’s western neighbour will have to comply with the ruling of the international legal body.
Cops hold two over murder of money changer, robbery ruled out
Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting to death of money changer Shawn Nurse and robbery has been ruled out as the motive for the attack.
Oil group Total buys stakes in offshore Guyana blocks
PARIS (Reuters) – French oil and energy group Total has bought stakes in some offshore Guyana oil production blocks, boosting its presence in the potentially lucrative Guyana basin.
Accused in ‘channa bomb’ attack on Charity girl turned in by parents
Kyle Goddette, who is accused of setting his ex-girlfriend and her current partner on fire during the wee hours of Saturday morning, was yesterday handed over to the police by his parents.