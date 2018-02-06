Ram and McRae launching guide to petroleum operations

Accounting and professional services firm, Ram and McRae will be launching a publication titled ‘2018 Guide to Petroleum Operations in Guyana’ tomorrow.
Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Rakesh Latchana, Partner, Ram & McRae, said that they will be launching the guide at Guyana’s 1st Official International Oil and Gas Summit & Expo on Wednesday and it will cost US$25.
“The Oil and Gas Conference is starting on Wednesday and it’s obviously a very topical issue here in Guyana, the Industry on a whole and a lot of the entities and people call our office and have standard questions and this gives the opportunity to answer those questions,” Latchana said.
He said that the guide will have a ….
Social media talk stuns T&T President-elect
(Trinidad Guardian) “No, I am not a lesbian.” That was the firm response of president-elect Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday as she sought to put to rest questions, raised on social media, about her sexual orientation in light of the fact that she has never been married or had any children.
Guyana readying for World Court move
Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says the government is diligently working to prepare its case on the Venezuela border controversy for the World Court secure in the knowledge that Guyana’s western neighbour will have to comply with the ruling of the international legal body.
Cops hold two over murder of money changer, robbery ruled out
Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting to death of money changer Shawn Nurse and robbery has been ruled out as the motive for the attack.
Oil group Total buys stakes in offshore Guyana blocks
PARIS (Reuters) – French oil and energy group Total has bought stakes in some offshore Guyana oil production blocks, boosting its presence in the potentially lucrative Guyana basin.
Accused in ‘channa bomb’ attack on Charity girl turned in by parents
Kyle Goddette, who is accused of setting his ex-girlfriend and her current partner on fire during the wee hours of Saturday morning, was yesterday handed over to the police by his parents.