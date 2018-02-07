Former foreign minister welcomes move to ICJ

Lauding the decision by the United Nations Secre-tary General, Antonio Guterres to send the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy to the Inter-national Court of Justice after decades of failed talks, former Foreign Affairs Minister Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett has appealed for unity among political parties here on the matter.

“I was more than pleased when very early in his tenure, President (David) Granger indicated that his Government will follow the same course of action that the PPP/C administration had initiated with the United Nations Secretary General (UNSG),” the two-term former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government told Stabroek News this week.

“This course of action is therefore one where all our political parties are united and by extrapolation the Guyanese society. We must continue to remain this way while we await the outcome”, she added.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General noted that Guterres ….