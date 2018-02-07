Mayor still to reply to minister’s request for info on plans for playgrounds

Although Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan has written two letters to Mayor Patricia Chase-Green about the City Council’s reported attempts to repurpose community playgrounds, he has received no response.
Bulkan has specifically requested that Council turn over to central government all documentation relating to its plans for the city’s green spaces and respect the function of constituency councillors as representatives of citizens.
In the wake of a recent court ruling against the City Council’s bid to use the Bel Air playground for a residential venture, the minister wrote to the mayor two weeks ago relating government’s objection to attempts by the M&CC to convert “green spaces” in residential areas for commercial ventures and asked that she halt such moves. City Hall has since appealed that ruling without consultation with the full council.
A second letter, dated January 29th, asked ….
Gunmen target T&T family again: Mom killed, daughter hurt
(Trinidad Guardian) In the space of three years, Monica “Cris” Gumbs suffered through the murder of her nephew, husband, son-in-law and the shooting of one of her daughters.
Oil summit opens today
The inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX) opens today at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, promising networking opportunities for both local and international businesses with key players in the oil and gas sector.
Suspects held over moneychanger’s murder charged before with robbing him
A total of four persons are now in police custody as investigators continue to probe the murder of money changer Shawn Nurse and a motorcycle that is suspected to have been used to commit the crime has been found and impounded.
CANU seizes suspected cocaine-in-fish shipment
Last evening, Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) ranks stationed at CJIA intercepted a stash of suspected cocaine concealed in partly frozen fish scheduled for export to the USA.
$550M cocaine trial of racers commences
Hakeem Mohamed, the key witness in the trial of four men in relation to $550 million in cocaine discovered hidden in lumber, yesterday testified at the commencement of the trial at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool.