Jagdeo says no to nominees for Chancellor, CJ

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo after weeks of deliberation yesterday relayed his disapproval to President David Granger of the latter’s nominees for Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice.
In a letter to President Granger, Jagdeo said that after undertaking the requisite due diligence he could not support the appointment of Justice Kenneth Benjamin as Chancellor of the Judiciary or Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards as Chief Justice.
Jagdeo’s office released the letter yesterday after the Ministry of the Presidency posted a photo on its Facebook page of the President and Ministers Joseph Harmon and Basil Williams while stating that the Opposition Leader had been a no-show at a scheduled meeting. The Opposition Leader’s office later released a statement saying that he had gotten no information from the government confirming a meeting for yesterday and had therefore dispatched letters to Granger. The Opposition Leader’s office said that ….
1,100 more cops needed in T&T
(Trinidad Express) There are over 7,000 police officers in the Police Service, but 1,100 more are needed.
People pressure can force changes to Exxon contract – Jan Mangal
Stating that the 2% royalty on oil from ExxonMobil was way below global standards and that the tax regime should have been greater, Presidential Advisor on Petroleum, Dr Jan Mangal says pressure from the citizenry has the potential to influence government to revise the contract with the American company.
ExxonMobil plays up economic growth here
A major oil conference got underway yesterday with ExxonMobil playing up the economic growth that Guyana will see from its offshore operations but the intended main speaker, President David Granger did not appear as he was said to have been “unavoidably detained”.
Man gets 40 years for knifepoint rape
A 41-year-old man who broke into a woman’s house and raped her at knife point, was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 40 years in prison, after a jury unanimously found him guilty of the offence.
Hearing of third term appeal set for Feb 28 at CCJ
The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will tentatively hear Guyana’s appeal on the constitutionality of presidential term limits on February 28, according to the court’s schedule of sittings posted on its website.