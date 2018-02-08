Jagdeo says no to nominees for Chancellor, CJ

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo after weeks of deliberation yesterday relayed his disapproval to President David Granger of the latter’s nominees for Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice.

In a letter to President Granger, Jagdeo said that after undertaking the requisite due diligence he could not support the appointment of Justice Kenneth Benjamin as Chancellor of the Judiciary or Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards as Chief Justice.

Jagdeo’s office released the letter yesterday after the Ministry of the Presidency posted a photo on its Facebook page of the President and Ministers Joseph Harmon and Basil Williams while stating that the Opposition Leader had been a no-show at a scheduled meeting. The Opposition Leader’s office later released a statement saying that he had gotten no information from the government confirming a meeting for yesterday and had therefore dispatched letters to Granger. The Opposition Leader’s office said that ….