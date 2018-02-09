Alleged child rapist freed after accuser opts against testifying

Accused child rapist Marvin Chesney walked out of the Berbice Assizes a freed man after his underage accuser opted not to testify at the trial.
Chesney had been indicted for the alleged sexual penetration of a nine-year-old child, committed on July 19th, 2016, in the County of Berbice.
He had pleaded not guilty. With the child no longer testifying, the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt and Chesney was freed by Justice Sandil Kissoon.
The allegation against ….
U.S. Congress votes to end brief government shutdown
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate early today in approving a bill to end an overnight federal shutdown, sparing Republicans further embarrassment and averting serious interruption of the government’s business.
Judges likely to be appointed to act as Chancellor, CJ
Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday signalled that Justice Kenneth Benjamin and Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards would likely be appointed to act as Chancellor and Chief Justice, respectively, in light of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s withholding of his agreement for their substantive appointments.
Rosignol pastor gets 40 years for raping minor
Pastor Andrew Hannibale, the Founder of the Faith Deliverance Ministries, was sentenced to 40 years in jail yesterday for the rape of a minor.
Jagdeo offers no objection to Integrity Commission nominees
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has offered a no objection to the appointment of four persons, including three attorneys, as members of the Integrity Commission.
Ex-cop charged with raping three-year-old
A 57-year-old ex-policeman was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged rape of a child.