Alleged child rapist freed after accuser opts against testifying

Accused child rapist Marvin Chesney walked out of the Berbice Assizes a freed man after his underage accuser opted not to testify at the trial.

Chesney had been indicted for the alleged sexual penetration of a nine-year-old child, committed on July 19th, 2016, in the County of Berbice.

He had pleaded not guilty. With the child no longer testifying, the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt and Chesney was freed by Justice Sandil Kissoon.

The allegation against ….