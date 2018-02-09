GUYSONS, T&T company join forces for oil and gas logistics

The GUYSONS Group of Companies has formed a joint venture with a Trinidadian company for the provision of oil and gas logistics services.
According to a release yesterday from the Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit and Exhibition (GIPEX), the announcement was made by GUYSON’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Faizal Khan, during a media briefing on the sidelines of the inaugural GIPEX conference at the Marriott Hotel.
Khan, in making the announcement, told reporters that the GUYSONS Group of Companies, which has been in existence for more than two decades, “carefully looked at the market place to see how we, as a group of companies, can build capacity and support the oil and gas industry in Guyana.”
The joint venture, he said, is ….
U.S. Congress votes to end brief government shutdown
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate early today in approving a bill to end an overnight federal shutdown, sparing Republicans further embarrassment and averting serious interruption of the government’s business.
Judges likely to be appointed to act as Chancellor, CJ
Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday signalled that Justice Kenneth Benjamin and Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards would likely be appointed to act as Chancellor and Chief Justice, respectively, in light of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s withholding of his agreement for their substantive appointments.
Rosignol pastor gets 40 years for raping minor
Pastor Andrew Hannibale, the Founder of the Faith Deliverance Ministries, was sentenced to 40 years in jail yesterday for the rape of a minor.
Jagdeo offers no objection to Integrity Commission nominees
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has offered a no objection to the appointment of four persons, including three attorneys, as members of the Integrity Commission.
Ex-cop charged with raping three-year-old
A 57-year-old ex-policeman was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged rape of a child.