Guysons joint venture acquires Enmore land for oilfield manufacturing

A joint venture involving Guysons has acquired 55 acres of land at Enmore for oilfield manufacturing facilities.

This was announced today at the energy conference underway at the Marriott Hotel.

Guysons Engineering and K&B Industries formed a local Joint Venture in 2020 called Guysons K+B Industries Inc. (GKB). A release from the joint venture said that GKB is a majority-owned Guyanese company and the-first-of-its-kind to offer Tubular Goods, Premium Threading and Accessory Services as well as Turnkey Manufacturing solutions in Country.

The GKB partnership said that it has acquired 55 acres of land from the Government of Guyana in Enmore.

GKB says it aims to build the employment capacity in Guyana immediately, with continuous growth to 500 employees over the coming years.

As development progresses in Guyana, GKB says it is committed to creating sustainable jobs by hiring more than 500 persons over the coming years.

The release said that GKB’s aim is to develop certified training programnes to help aid in producing skilled and qualified employees.

GKB is committed to also retraining the sugar workers who are experienced.

“Our goal is to equip them with the necessary tools that will help to flourish their skills and services and have it regenerated back into the development of Guyana” said Nick Becnel head of sales for K+B Industries.

GKB acknowledged the continuous support of the Government of Guyana through G-Invest CEO, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, Office of the President and President Irfaan Ali.

CEO of GKB, Faizal Khan said “GKB is committed to the Government of Guyana’s vision to build local capacity within the framework of Guyana’s local content legislation.”

About GUYSONS Guysons Engineering Limited was established in 1992 and has developed into an industry leading engineering and machine shop.

The Guysons group of Companies is now geared to support Guyana’s growing oil & gas industry with the establishment of Guysons Oil & Gas in 2018 (which is directly contracted to Exxon Mobil). About K+B Industries Founded in 1974 by Kenneth Wood Sr., K&B Machine Works opened as a full-service machine shop to serve the oil & gas industry.