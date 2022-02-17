Guysons in US$60m joint venture for oilfield manufacturing -Enmore sugar packaging plant to be transformed as part of deal

Local machining company Guysons has clinched a US$60m joint venture for oilfield manufacturing at Enmore that will see the GuySuCo sugar packaging plant being transformed into a fabrication facility.

While creating jobs the deal will also represent privatization of a key part of GuySuCo’s assets which had once been played up as a money spinner. The East Coast Demerara packaging plant had been built in 2011 at a cost of US$12m.

Following the acquisition of 55 acres of former Enmore Sugar Estate lands, Guysons entered into a US$60 million joint venture with the United States equipment manufacturer K&B Industries to transform the packaging plant into a fabrication facility for the oil and gas industry.