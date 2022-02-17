Pipeline construction for gas-to-shore project to begin by yearend

Construction of the pipeline for government’s gas to shore project will begin by the end of this year as a final investment plan will be made then, Project Lead, Winston Brassington, yesterday announced.

“Completion of commercial agreements and Final Investment Deci-sion… and the start of construction of pipeline by Q4, 2022,” Brassington yesterday told the International Energy Conference at the Marriott Hotel as he gave an update on the project.

Speaking to potential investors, Brassington gave both an overview and update on the project, although he stayed clear of saying how much government expected it would cost.