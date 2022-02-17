Major work to start soon on CGX deepwater port

Major works are soon to start on the CGX Energy Inc deepwater port in Berbice and the company’s Executive Chairman Dr Suresh Narine says that as Guyana seeks to strike a balance between preservation and development of its oil and gas sector some disruption to the environment has to be expected.

“If we want to see progress, we’ve got to disturb the environment somehow. But if we’re going to do that, we must disturb it as intelligently and as carefully as we can,” Dr Narine yesterday told the International Energy Conference at the Marriott Hotel.

He made the commitment while speaking to the company’s decision to retain 10 acres of old-growth mangroves on the plot of land for the construction of its deepwater port. No information was provided on any planned removal of mangroves in the area.