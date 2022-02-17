US$20m joint venture building oil and gas training centre at Lusignan

A US$20m venture between 3t EnerMech and Orinduik Development Incorporated Training Centre will deliver a training facility for the local workforce to support the development of the country’s offshore oil and gas sector.

A release yesterday on behalf of the partners said that the venture will provide an industry-leading and internationally accredited facility in alignment with building on the recent enacted local content policy.

It said that the new 3t EnerMech Guyana Training Centre of Excellence combines expert instruction in-classroom training facilities, blended learning software and technology, as well as fully immersive simulators for high hazard activity learning.