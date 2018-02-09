New Amsterdam town council blasted over 100% hike in rates and taxes

The Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan on Wednesday blasted the New Amsterdam Mayor and Town Council over the implementation of a 100% increase in rates and taxes within the township.
However, Mayor Winifred Haywood said that the matter had been discussed twice by the council. She added that a meeting with the business community on the increase will be held by the council next week.
Armogan, during a press briefing at his office in the Regional Democratic Council’s compound, called on the Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan to immediately intervene in an effort to bring some sort of relief to the residents and the business community, since the increase was implemented from the first of January.
The Regional Chair stated that ….
U.S. Congress votes to end brief government shutdown
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate early today in approving a bill to end an overnight federal shutdown, sparing Republicans further embarrassment and averting serious interruption of the government’s business.
Judges likely to be appointed to act as Chancellor, CJ
Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday signalled that Justice Kenneth Benjamin and Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards would likely be appointed to act as Chancellor and Chief Justice, respectively, in light of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s withholding of his agreement for their substantive appointments.
Rosignol pastor gets 40 years for raping minor
Pastor Andrew Hannibale, the Founder of the Faith Deliverance Ministries, was sentenced to 40 years in jail yesterday for the rape of a minor.
Jagdeo offers no objection to Integrity Commission nominees
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has offered a no objection to the appointment of four persons, including three attorneys, as members of the Integrity Commission.
Ex-cop charged with raping three-year-old
A 57-year-old ex-policeman was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged rape of a child.