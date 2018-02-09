New Amsterdam town council blasted over 100% hike in rates and taxes

The Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan on Wednesday blasted the New Amsterdam Mayor and Town Council over the implementation of a 100% increase in rates and taxes within the township.

However, Mayor Winifred Haywood said that the matter had been discussed twice by the council. She added that a meeting with the business community on the increase will be held by the council next week.

Armogan, during a press briefing at his office in the Regional Democratic Council’s compound, called on the Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan to immediately intervene in an effort to bring some sort of relief to the residents and the business community, since the increase was implemented from the first of January.

The Regional Chair stated that ….