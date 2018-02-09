Patrick Chesney to take up board positions vacated by Joe Singh

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon yesterday said that Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr. Patrick Chesney to replace Major General (Rtd.) Joseph Singh on the Board of Trustees of the Protected Areas Trust and the National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute (NAREI) Board.

Chesney, a trained tropical agroforestry specialist with more than 25 years of research and development experience in the Americas currently serves as Programme Specialist at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Additionally, the board of Directors of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has been granted another term.

Harmon announced that the Board’s composition remains unchanged with Health Law Consultant and Attorney Kesaundra Alves as chair while the other members include Dr. Holly Alexander, Dr Ivelaw Sinclair, Collette Adams, Deputy Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Public Health and Director of Budget in the Ministry of Finance Sonya Roopnauth.

Chief Tutor Cleopatra Barkoye will represent the General Nursing Council while Registered Nurse Kempton Alexander will represent the Guyana Public Service Union.

The GPHC Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Medical Officer remain as ex-officio members.