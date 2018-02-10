‘Investors Beware’ ad campaign part of extortion attempt, GO-Invest says

The Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) yesterday accused the person responsible for the placement of recent newspaper ads warning investors to “GOINVEST ELSEWHERE” of seeking to extort the agency.

In a statement issued yesterday, GO-Invest, the lead organiser of the just-concluded Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit and Exposition (GIPEX), condemned the ad campaign as an intended act of sabotage.

“INVESTORS BEWARE, GOINVEST ELSEWHERE,” the ad, which was published in the Stabroek News and Kaieteur News newspapers over the first two days of the exposition, declared.

GIPEX opened on Wednesday ….