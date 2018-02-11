Death of Ulverston mother exposes gaps in healthcare system

By Oluatoyin Alleyne and

Bebi Oosman

Cervical cancer patient Arlene Tyndall, who succumbed just over a week ago, was diagnosed with late stage cervical cancer last August but because of her low blood count, treatment was not immediately administered.

This is according to Director of Outreach at the Cancer Institute of Guyana (CIG) Dr Syed Ghazi, who said the woman had visited the institute with the results of a biopsy and she was diagnosed with the cancer. She was expected to be given blood and have chemotherapy done at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) and radiotherapy at the institute. It was expected that she would have had a blood transfusion at the hospital and then treatment would have commenced.

“She disappeared after the initial visit in August, she never came back,” Dr Ghazi told the Sunday Stabroek recently…..