PPP/C to help sugar workers file lawsuit for remainder of severance

The opposition PPP/C will help retrenched sugar workers to mount a legal challenge against government over their severance payments, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo said last Thursday,
“They [the government] are just making excuses to pay the sugar workers their severance. I had promised that once first payment is made, we are gonna be filing a case or we will support the sugar workers. We will pay their legal bills to file a case to get the balance of their severance promptly,” he told reporters during a press conference at his office.
Jagdeo could not say exactly when the legal challenge would be filed but he assured that it will be done “shortly.”….
T&T police detain 3 more in Carnival plot
(Trinidad Guardian) Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams during an emergency press conference at the Police Services’ Administration Building in Port-of-Spain, yesterday.
Vanishing documents in Magistrates’ Courts raise concerns
The recent dismissal of a causing death by dangerous driving charge against an attorney owing to the disappearance of vital documents from the case file has raised serious questions about the security of evidence and has opened discussions on how such occurrences ought to be treated.
Ex-cop among 7 held in carjacking probe after Kuru Kururu, Vryheid’s Lust raids
The police believe they have dismantled a major carjacking operation following the discovery of suspected stolen vehicles and parts at two separate locations on Friday evening and seven persons, including an ex-policeman, are now in custody.
Agriculture, renewable energy, not oil are keys for Guyana’s long-term sustainability
Although Guyana is expected to become an oil producer, energy expert Dr. Vincent Adams says agriculture and renewable energy will actually be its keys to long-term sustainability.
Death of Ulverston mother exposes gaps in healthcare system
By Oluatoyin Alleyne and Bebi Oosman Cervical cancer patient Arlene Tyndall, who succumbed just over a week ago, was diagnosed with late stage cervical cancer last August but because of her low blood count, treatment was not immediately administered.