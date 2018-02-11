PPP/C to help sugar workers file lawsuit for remainder of severance

The opposition PPP/C will help retrenched sugar workers to mount a legal challenge against government over their severance payments, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo said last Thursday,

“They [the government] are just making excuses to pay the sugar workers their severance. I had promised that once first payment is made, we are gonna be filing a case or we will support the sugar workers. We will pay their legal bills to file a case to get the balance of their severance promptly,” he told reporters during a press conference at his office.

Jagdeo could not say exactly when the legal challenge would be filed but he assured that it will be done “shortly.”….