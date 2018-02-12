AFC to miss its own deadline for Cummingsburg Accord review

There will be no discussion on the revision of the Cummingsburg Accord between the Alliance for Change (AFC) and its coalition partner, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) before Wednesday’s third anniversary as mandated by members last year.
Instead, the AFC’s leader, Raphael Trotman, says that there is a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled for Saturday, February 17th, 2018 where members will again decide on the way forward pertaining to the revision of the accord.
“No, there will be no meeting before the 14th …We have an NEC meeting on the 17th [February 2018] and from there we decide on the way forward,” Trotman told Stabroek News when contacted…..
Cops probing murder of porter at Vergenoegen
The police today said that the body of Nair Khan, 30 years, a porter of Bud Street, Line Top, Vergenoegen, EBE, was discovered about 6 am in a pool of blood in Vergenoegen.
T&T National Security Minister: Carnival is safe
(Trinidad Guardian) Still no name, no confirmed religious group, nationality nor what exactly the threat is or was in regard to the reported plot to disrupt Carnival 2018.
US NGOs want Exxon ousted from global transparency board
A number of US NGOs have written to the chairman of the global transparency body, EITI, seeking the removal of ExxonMobil from its board for failing to disclose tax payments over the period that the standard was implemented in the US.
Police to seek info from GRA on suspected hijacked cars
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Licence Revenue Office will be offering their assistance today to the police in the major carjacking operation that was believed cracked on Friday night.
Barbadian companies scouting export prospects here
Ten new Barbadian manufacturers and services exporters were expected to begin exploring trade and market opportunities in Guyana yesterday, according to a press release from the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation (BIDC).