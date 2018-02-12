AFC to miss its own deadline for Cummingsburg Accord review

There will be no discussion on the revision of the Cummingsburg Accord between the Alliance for Change (AFC) and its coalition partner, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) before Wednesday’s third anniversary as mandated by members last year.

Instead, the AFC’s leader, Raphael Trotman, says that there is a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled for Saturday, February 17th, 2018 where members will again decide on the way forward pertaining to the revision of the accord.

“No, there will be no meeting before the 14th …We have an NEC meeting on the 17th [February 2018] and from there we decide on the way forward,” Trotman told Stabroek News when contacted…..