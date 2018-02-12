Barbadian companies scouting export prospects here

Ten new Barbadian manufacturers and services exporters were expected to begin exploring trade and market opportunities in Guyana yesterday, according to a press release from the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation (BIDC).

The group participating in the exploratory mission, are all recent graduates of the BIDC’s Export Readiness Training Programme, an initiative designed to equip new and potential exporters with the knowledge, tools and strategies to successfully expand their businesses into new markets.

The companies from the food and beverage; information technology services (particularly for medical services); building and construction; garments and fashion; footwear; media publishing and health and wellness sectors are as follows:

The BIDC says it has been working with Go-Invest here on the strength of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two agencies on the exploration of market opportunities, agency collaboration and exchange.

Over the 5 years, 2013-2017 the release said that Guyana has received on average US$23 million in exports from Barbados every year, with exports growing by some 7% since 2013. Guyana exports approximately US$13.7 million to Barbados, with export growth estimated at 44% over the corresponding five-year period.

The group, the release said, will be accompanied by three BIDC Officers and they will be in Guyana for two full working days, returning to Barbados on February 14, 2018.