GPOC to issue commemorative stamp to mark Cheddi Jagan’s 100th birthday

Minister of Public Telecommunications Cathy Hughes announced yesterday that the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) will be issuing a commemorative stamp to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of late President Cheddi Jagan.
Speaking at the GPOC’s annual press conference, Hughes said the corporation recently entered an agreement with the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre to produce a stamp to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of the late president, who was born on March 22nd, 1918.
She said that the stamp is being produced and designed by the Inter-Governmental Philatelic Corporation (IGPC), which is located in New Jersey. The company, she noted, has a “longstanding” relationship with the GPOC and has produced many of the stamps that have been used over the years…..
