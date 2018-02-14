GPOC to launch awareness campaign for increased use of mailboxes

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) will soon be launching a public awareness campaign on the need for every household to have a mailbox.

Chairman of the GPOC’s Board of Directors Rev. Raphael Massiah told a news conference on Monday that the absence of mailboxes at homes around the country is affecting the postal service’s operations.

“There is a little but significant piece that is missing and is preventing us from being [as] effective and efficient as we possibly can and it is that little box,” Massiah said, while pointing at two red mailboxes that were sitting on the table at the press conference…..