Handwriting examiner testifies in law reports fraud trial

The trial of former Attorney General Anil Nandlall over the alleged fraudulent conversion of law reports, valued at over $2 million, continued yesterday with the testimony of a handwriting examiner.

It is alleged that Nandlall, between May 8th, 2015 and May 29th, 2015, at Georgetown, being a bailee and Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs and having 14 Law Reports of the Commonwealth, valued at $2,313,853 and property of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, fraudulently took or converted the reports to his own use and benefit.

When the matter reassumed yesterday before trial magistrate Fabayo Azore, Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) prosecutor Patrice Henry called on handwriting expert Amir Mohammed to present evidence in the matter…..