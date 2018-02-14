Spent shell costs bus conductor two years in jail

A minibus conductor was yesterday sentenced to two years in jail for the unlawful possession of a spent shell.

Anthony Ferreira, 30, was found guilty by Magistrate Faith McGusty at the conclusion of his trial yesterday in Georgetown.

The charge against him stated that on September 29th, 2017, at Croal Street, he had a .32-calibre spent shell.

Ferreira had denied the charge.

After an examination of the evidence led by prosecutor Christopher Morris, Magistrate Faith McGusty found Ferreira guilty and sentenced him to two years in jail.