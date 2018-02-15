Canal farmer gets three years for aiding bid to traffic cocaine in plywood

A Canal Number Two Polder farmer, who was charged with aiding an attempt to traffic over 100 pounds of cocaine, and offering a bribe of almost $1.5 million to a Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officer for his release, was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail.

Rajesh Kissoondyal called `Paddle’, was charged alongside Shamkumar Hariprashad with attempting to bribe CANU officer, Lyndon Thompson by offering him $1,495,000 for Kissoondyal’s release on January 5, 2018 at Homestretch Avenue.

The charge against Hariprashad, however, was withdrawn by CANU prosecutor Konyo Sandiford…..