Rafiq Khan SC appointed as temporary appellate judge

In keeping with government’s commitment to ensuring that the judicial system has the full complement of legal officers, magistrates and judges, Senior Counsel Rafiq Khan was yesterday sworn in as a temporary Appellate Judge by President David Granger.

“It is my hope that the appointment this morning of Mr. Rafiq Khan, now Justice Rafiq Khan, as an acting judge will serve to preserve and protect the rights of our citizens to equal protection and benefit of the law. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Constitution, Granger said during a simple swearing-in ceremony held at State House.

Justice Khan will sit on the bench for six months. His nomination was approved by Judicial Service Commission (JSC) before its life ended last year. Justice Khan who was elevated to SC in February last, is now the second temporary appellate judge. Former Magistrate and University of the West Indies (UWI) lecturer Christopher Arif Bulkan who was appointed on January 17, like Justice Khan will sit on the bench for six months. The Court of Appeal now has a complement of six judges…..