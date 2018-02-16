PPP supports reopening of sugar estates

With the planned reopening of the Skeldon and Enmore sugar estates, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday rained criticism on the David Granger-led APNU+AFC government saying that the move was reflective of their “phenomenal incompetence”.

However, the Opposi-tion Leader says that his party will support a move to open any of the estates and government needs to admit it made a blunder in the estate closures.

“They should have never closed them in the first place and if they can reopen them that is fine with me. In fact I will support the reopening of all the estates. Why stick with these two?” Jagdeo told a press conference he called yesterday…..