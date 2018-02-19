GWI inaugurates Parika office

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) yesterday commissioned its second sub-office in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara.) at Parika at the Lotus Mall.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that during the launch, GWI’s Managing Director Dr. Richard Van West-Charles said the new branch office will cater to 30,000 customers from West Bank Demerara (WBD), West Coast Demerara (WCD), Bartica and other areas.

“This opens a gateway to Region Two, Leguan, Wakenaam, to Bartica, which allows us to be in constant communication, where we are looking at various options whereby customers can pay their bills, check their bills and their balance and report to us,” Dr. Van West-Charles stated, according to DPI…..