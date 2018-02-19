GWI inaugurates Parika office

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) yesterday commissioned its second sub-office in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara.) at Parika at the Lotus Mall.
The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that during the launch, GWI’s Managing Director Dr. Richard Van West-Charles said the new branch office will cater to 30,000 customers from West Bank Demerara (WBD), West Coast Demerara (WCD), Bartica and other areas.
“This opens a gateway to Region Two, Leguan, Wakenaam, to Bartica, which allows us to be in constant communication, where we are looking at various options whereby customers can pay their bills, check their bills and their balance and report to us,” Dr. Van West-Charles stated, according to DPI…..
Bar Association warns against unconstitutional appointments of Chancellor, CJ
The Guyana Bar Association (GBA) today warned against any unconstitutional appointments of a Chancellor of the Judiciary and a Chief Justice (CJ) stating that it would have embarrassing consequences.
Ramotar defends CGX agreement
Former President Donald Ramotar yesterday said that the contract he signed with Canadian oil explorer, CGX followed a template for all agreements clinched before petroleum was discovered in 2015 and its release is a “lame” attempt by the government to compare it with the 2016 one signed with ExxonMobil following the major hydrocarbon discovery in 2015.
Workers of sugar divestment unit turned away from Enmore estate
The Guyana Sugar Corporation and the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) of NICIL are at loggerheads again over control of the estates which last weekend saw GuySuCo security barring SPU contracted engineers and other workers from entering the Enmore Estate.
DJ dead, two hospitalised after West Berbice accident
A 21-year-old disc jockey lost his life during the wee hours of yesterday after the vehicle he was returning home in toppled several times before coming to a halt in a drain at Number 6 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).
Ann’s Grove woman dies in accident at Vreed-en-Hoop
An early Sunday morning vehicular accident on the Vreed-en- Hoop, West Coast Demerara public road has claimed the life of a 28-year-old female, Donikel Campbelle 28, of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.