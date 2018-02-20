Gov’t will uphold constitution on Chancellor, CJ appointments

The Ministry of the Presidency (MotP) last night labelled as reckless a statement by the Guyana Bar Association (GBA) expressing concern that appointments of a Chancellor of the Judiciary and a Chief Justice (CJ) might be made by the government outside of the constitutional provisions. (See story on page 9.)

In a release issued close to midnight, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said that the “perplexing statement, made without any indication from the administration of any intention to ever operate outside of the Constitution of Guyana, was … reckless”.

Harmon said that President David Granger said explicitly on February 14th that he would be guided by the provisions of the Constitution of Guyana on the way forward for the two positions following the rejection of his candidates by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

“I have to be advised ….