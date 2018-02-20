Vreed-en-Hoop accident victim died of multiple injuries

An autopsy performed on the body of Donikel Campbelle, who was struck down on the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road during the wee hours of Sunday morning, gave the cause of death as multiple injuries.
Campbelle, 28, a transgender woman of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, was struck down by motor vehicle PRR 5279, which was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road when it is alleged that she ran into its path. As a result of the impact, Campbelle fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries to the head and body.
She was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in a conscious state but succumbed hours after receiving medical attention.
A post-mortem examination was performed by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh yesterday morning at the hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. A breathalyser test revealed that he had no alcohol on his breath, police said on Sunday.
