Contractor shot in robbery after leaving bank

An electrical contractor of Enmore/Hope, East Coast Demerara, who was robbed and shot about 1 pm today at Foulis, ECD, is presently admitted in a stable condition at a private medical institution in Georgetown, the police said today. The police have so far not named the contractor.

An investigation has revealed that the 38-year-old victim had earlier encashed a cheque at a commercial bank on the East Coast of Demerara and proceeded to his worksite located at Foulis, on his motorcycle, where he was soon after approached by two males on a motorcycle with no registration plates. The rider with firearm brandished, dismounted, snatched a bag containing the cash and discharged a round at the victim which grazed the back of his head; the suspect then rejoined his accomplice and they escaped in a western direction.

Investigators have retrieved a spent shell at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.