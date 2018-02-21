Contractor shot in robbery after leaving bank

An electrical contractor of Enmore/Hope, East Coast Demerara, who was robbed and shot about 1 pm today at Foulis, ECD, is presently admitted in a stable condition at a private medical institution in Georgetown, the police said today. The police have so far not named the contractor.
An investigation has revealed that the 38-year-old victim had earlier encashed a cheque at a commercial bank on the East Coast of Demerara and proceeded to his worksite located at Foulis, on his motorcycle, where he was soon after approached by two males on a motorcycle with no registration plates. The rider with firearm brandished, dismounted, snatched a bag containing the cash and discharged a round at the victim which grazed the back of his head; the suspect then rejoined his accomplice and they escaped in a western direction.
Investigators have retrieved a spent shell at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.
Minister decries poisoning of Coconut Trees at Hope Estate
The recent poisoning of 18 bearing coconut trees by persons at Hope Estate was today condemned by Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder.
Mashramani traffic advisory from Police
The Guyana Police Force is informing members of the public that in order to facilitate activities relating to the Mashramani float parade 2018 the following intersections will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6:00h until the end of the days’ activities;Camp Street & Thomas land Albert Street & Wooldord Avenue Sandy Bobb & Vlissegen Road Sandy Bobb & J.B Singh Barr Street & Vlissengen Road Dowding & Vlissengen Road Station Street & Vlissengen Road Lamaha street & Vlissengen Road Woolford Avenue & Vlissengen Road Woolford & J.B Singh Anira & Irving Streets Laluni & Irving StreetsThe Following roads will also be closed to facilitate the float parade; u Crown & Irving streets u Almond & Irving Streets u Forshaw & Irving Streets u Church Street & Vlissengen Road u North & Vlissengen Roads u Regent Street & Vlissengen Road u South & Vlissengen Road u Brickdam & Vlissengen Road u Homestretch Avenue & Vlissengen Road u Hadfield & Vlissengen Road u Mandela Avenue & Vlissengen Road
Security net to stay in East Port of Spain following unrest
(Trinidad Guardian) Joint police and Defence Force patrol camps are remaining in East Port-of-Spain permanently and will be supplemented as necessary, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young says.
Auditor General requests info from private developer to complete probe of billion-dollar D’Urban Park project
Auditor General Deodat Sharma says that he is awaiting some information from Homestretch Development Inc (HDI) before he completes his investigation of the controversial billion-dollar D’Urban Park Development Project.
Accused gets 23 years for killing elderly remigrant
With his trial for the murder of 75-year-old remigrant Joyce Lewis set to commence yesterday morning, Kevon Alfred in an unexpected turn of events pleaded to the lesser offence of manslaughter.