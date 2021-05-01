Man robbed by bandits at Foulis

A man was on Friday robbed of $140,000 in valuables in a gunpoint hold-up in Foulis, East Coast Demerara.

According to the police, the attack occurred just around 11.20 am at Seventeenth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara. Initial investigations revealed that the victim, Mooniram Persaud, was at the time heading to a location in his vehicle, bearing registration PHH 3399.

The police said in a statement that at the location, Persaud was handing over spare parts when two suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun, approached him on a motorcycle. The police added that the pillion rider came off of the motorcycle, took out a handgun and discharged a round in the air and demanded that Persaud hand over cash. The robber subsequently searched the vehicle and relieved Persaud of cellphone valued $50,000, a gold ring valued $60,000 and an excavator filter valued $30,000. The robbers then made good their escape.