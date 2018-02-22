Guyana moves up in transparency ranking

Guyana has registered its highest score on the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Index Report but even with a mark of 38 and ranking at 91 out of 180 countries it is still viewed as a very corrupt country.

New Zealand and Denmark received the highest scores of 89 and 88 and once again no country received a perfect score.

Guyana’s score this year is the best it has received as last year it was ranked at 34. For 2015, Guyana was ranked 119 with a score of 29 while in 2014, 2013 and 2012 it scored 30, 27 and 28 respectively.

Coming above Guyana in the ….