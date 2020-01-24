Guyana registers best ever score on Transparency International ranking

Guyana has risen three points in the latest Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) Report, registering its best score ever and was once again listed among 22 countries which have significantly improved their standing in the last eight years.

“In the last eight years, only 22 countries significantly improved their CPI scores, including Greece, Guyana and Estonia,” the TI Corruption Perceptions Index 2019 report said.

Guyana now has a score of 40 and is ranked at 85 out of the 180 countries which were looked at for the report which was released yesterday.